3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
Lithuania's Prime Minister Ready to Discuss Possibility of Restoring Cooperation with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian Prime Minister stated that she plans to discuss the possibility of restoring cooperation with Belarus. However, for some reason, Ruginienė has chosen the Polish Prime Minister as her partner for this discussion.
According to her, Warsaw has established certain contacts with Minsk. The Lithuanian Prime Minister intends to discuss the details with her Polish counterpart at a meeting in June and draw on his expertise.
According to Ruginienė, the entire range of border issues could be the subject of dialogue with Minsk.