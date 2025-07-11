Military from 30 Countries Plan to Monitor Sea and Help Strengthen the Ukrainian Army

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99ad0fd-25d3-4083-b575-e319d2803357/conversions/71c462c6-b1ae-437a-8336-d378b941bb67-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99ad0fd-25d3-4083-b575-e319d2803357/conversions/71c462c6-b1ae-437a-8336-d378b941bb67-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99ad0fd-25d3-4083-b575-e319d2803357/conversions/71c462c6-b1ae-437a-8336-d378b941bb67-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99ad0fd-25d3-4083-b575-e319d2803357/conversions/71c462c6-b1ae-437a-8336-d378b941bb67-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The "coalition of the willing" promises all-round assistance to Ukraine. On July 10, a meeting of its participants was held near London. And following the meeting, it was announced that they are ready to take control of the skies over Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire is established.

The military of 30 countries also plan to monitor the sea and help Kiev to strengthen its army.

Chancellor Merz named the amount that the allies believe Ukraine will need for post-war reconstruction: they are talking about half a trillion dollars.

The coalition's determination will be tested in the very near future: Trump said that from now on Europe will have to buy weapons from the Americans for Ukraine.