More Than 500 Drones Intercepted in 24 Hours Amidst Largest Ukrainian Attack on Russian Regions

Russian regions experienced their largest Ukrainian drone attack, with the Ministry of Defence reporting over 500 unmanned aerial vehicles downed in the past 24 hours.

This has caused significant disruption to airport operations, resulting in extensive flight delays and cancellations. Aircraft are reportedly facing long queues on taxiways.

Belavia flights may experience delays

Belavia has warned of potential delays on some flights due to partial restrictions in central Russian airspace.

The airline also mentioned possible localized schedule changes in the coming days due to preparations for the 80th anniversary Victory Day parade in Moscow.