Media notes that Europe has stopped funding arms purchases for Ukraine - the target fund hasn't received any new contributions for a month. This refers to a list of priority purchases, under which European countries are supposed to purchase weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the United States.

Against this backdrop, experts believe new provocations are possible from Kyiv, the goal of which is to convince Europe of the need to create a buffer zone in Ukraine with the deployment of NATO forces.

"This provocation is intended to amplify the scandal that Western media and politicians have stirred up around the alleged flight of Russian drones into Polish territory and the crash of these very drones. The ultimate goal of this provocation is to push European opinion to the conclusion that the only defense against Russian drones taking off and sabotage and reconnaissance groups crossing the border is the creation of a buffer zone within Ukraine, where Polish and NATO air defense forces and military-police units would be stationed. Under this pretext, Poland could very well occupy the territory that was previously its own, that is, the Eastern Borderlands, Western Ukraine."