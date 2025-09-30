Why is Moldovan President Maia Sandu considered a Romanian plant, and is the EU really considering weakening Moldova as much as possible, dividing it, and then gradually merging it with Romania into a single state? Why is such an entity of greater interest to the EU as a legal entity?

Nikita Belenchenko, Director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at BSU, found answers to these questions in his "Topical Interview."

"Romania has always regarded Moldova as its territory, which is why it advocates for Moldova's rapid integration into the EU. Moreover, the majority of Moldovan citizens hold Romanian passports," the expert opined.

According to the expert, Romania also needs Moldova to expand its transport and logistics routes through Ukraine and gain access to the Black Sea. "Moldova is landlocked, but if they were to gain access, it would only be through Odessa. This is a good opportunity for Romania and the EU countries," noted Nikita Belenchenko.

He recalled the presidential elections in Romania and their subsequent review, as the EU has focused on this. According to the center's director, the EU's attention was focused on the fact that the candidate who received the majority of votes was so-called pro-Russian, although he was more likely simply an independent and advocated for the same independence with Romania. "He was probably even pro-Trump, but if he had won, the EU would have lost its logistics routes for arms supplies to Ukraine," the source stated.