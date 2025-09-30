The film "Inhumans," by First Information Channel journalist Anastasia Benedisyuk, was included in the competition program of the Eurasia.DOC International Film Festival. Documentaries from nine countries can be seen in cinemas in Smolensk and Minsk.

Most of those in the audience are even hearing about this for the first time—the deadly route of refugees. They flee their countries from war and poverty, travel a long way, selling their last possessions to accomplish the impossible. For them, we are just a transit point!

Early Europe itself called them, but the refugee countries were destroyed by someone else's hand.

The film "Inhumans" aired on Belteleradiocompany in July 2024. We sent it to international human rights organizations in all languages, but there has been no response for over a year.

Violence, human rights violations, and abandoning people in danger—three criminal cases have been opened in Belarus based on border atrocities. In 2021, against officials in Poland, and in 2023, against Lithuanian and Latvian officials.

Irina Litvinova, journalist (Latvia):

"I read in Latvian media that Latvian border guards are doing well. Now, units from Lithuania have arrived to help them, then from Estonia, because Lukashenko is deliberately forming refugee and migrant groups to annoy the Baltic States or free Europe, this 'Garden of Eden.' In the film, I saw real people who had been tortured. I see murdered people there. They don't show such things in Latvia; people there know none of this."

The investigation continues, with new, horrific details emerging monthly. The latest data from the Belarusian Investigative Committee: 235 foreigners were ejected by Polish border guards, 21 of whom were killed. 36 victims were in the Lithuanian border, 25 of whom died. In Latvia, 93 were killed, almost one in three.

Valery Shekhovtsov, Director of the 9th International Documentary Film Festival of the CIS Countries "Eurasia.DOC":

"Documentary filmmaking is a nerve of the times, stretched taut like a string. What's happening in Europe is a revival of Nazism. It's an attempt to place themselves, their nation, their community above others. They consider their countries more democratic than Russia and Belarus."

