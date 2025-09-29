“The ultimate goal of this provocation is to significantly delay, or perhaps even obstruct, the process of the United States lifting sanctions against the Republic of Belarus. Recently, amid negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States in Anchorage, Alaska, and during discussions between the leader of Belarus and the U.S. President, a certain thaw in relations between Belarus and the United States has begun to emerge. This warming of ties is almost inevitably leading toward the easing of sanctions, especially considering that American restrictions on Belavia, for example, have already been lifted.