Expert explains purpose behind Kiev’s preparations for new high-profile provocation
Andrey Manoilo, a political scientist and professor at Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov (Russia), elaborated:
“The ultimate goal of this provocation is to significantly delay, or perhaps even obstruct, the process of the United States lifting sanctions against the Republic of Belarus. Recently, amid negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States in Anchorage, Alaska, and during discussions between the leader of Belarus and the U.S. President, a certain thaw in relations between Belarus and the United States has begun to emerge. This warming of ties is almost inevitably leading toward the easing of sanctions, especially considering that American restrictions on Belavia, for example, have already been lifted.
This development is deeply disliked by Europeans, and of course, it is extremely unwelcome to Ukraine. In this context, Kiev is orchestrating a provocation involving a supposed sabotage and reconnaissance group, which allegedly includes both Russian military personnel and Belarusians. They might even recruit ethnic Belarusians from the so-called Kalinouski Regiment, an extremist terrorist organization banned both in Russia and Belarus. Such an incident could be used to delay the process of lifting sanctions and hinder the normalization of relations between Belarus and the United States.”