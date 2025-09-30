"When the NATO 2030 strategy was adopted (incidentally, it was adopted during Trump's tenure as the 45th president), colossal sums of money were allocated for it. With this money, Europe was supposed to completely rearm and reformat all its combat command and control systems within 10 years. As of this year, 25, nothing has been done in five years. Budgets were eaten up, including those allocated to Ukraine. Trump, when he became the 47th president, demanded reimbursement. Therefore, Europe agreed to 5%. But how can we explain to our Europeans that these expenses are necessary? Therefore, the best explanation is a Russian or Belarusian threat, whatever it may be. If it doesn't exist, then we need to invent one. If, as they say, there are no saboteurs, then we need to recruit them, find them, put them on the ground, and say, 'Here they are, the Russian and Belarusian saboteurs.'" If there are no drones, then drones must be launched. If, God forbid, explosions are necessary, they will even resort to that."