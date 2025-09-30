Lukashenko congratulates Xi Jinping on China's National Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended congratulations to Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China, on China's National Day, BelTA reports, citing the head of state's press service.

"Under your leadership, China has demonstrated an impressive example of dynamic and sustainable development, achieving historic records in all areas year after year. China's successes in economic development, technological progress, and strengthening global security evoke respect and admiration," the message reads. "Confidently pursuing the course of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Beijing plays a key role in shaping a multipolar world and international order."

The head of state noted that China is a unique and worthy example of a political system worthy of study, integrating vast historical experience, material and spiritual resources, and promoting the country's socioeconomic development.

"The global governance initiative you have put forward, Your Excellency, is certainly consistent with our firm belief in the need for states to interact based on the principles of exclusive equality and justice," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "We are ready to jointly address common challenges, improve well-being, and ensure the prosperity of our peoples."

The President stated that China is a reliable strategic partner and a loyal friend for Belarus. "We highly value the unprecedented level of comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation and trust between our countries. The implementation of large-scale projects within the Belt and Road Initiative, the promotion of the Great Stone Industrial Park, and the deepening of industrial cooperation and humanitarian exchanges testify to the enormous potential of relations between Minsk and Beijing," the Belarusian leader emphasized.