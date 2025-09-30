For the United Nations to become a place for decision-making, not just a place for declaring resolutions, everyone must put aside personal interests. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov shared this opinion.

"We must take a comprehensive look at the entire range of interconnected issues that shape the fate of humanity. First and foremost, this is an appeal to EU member states. And above all, they must try to abandon the lingering theory of their superiority," Maxim Ryzhenkov noted.

The politician stated that the European Union is a small patch of land with neither resources nor national unity, and that EU countries are heading into a protracted crisis.