"EU heading into protracted crisis" - Ryzhenkov assesses EU's ability to influence global politics
For the United Nations to become a place for decision-making, not just a place for declaring resolutions, everyone must put aside personal interests. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov shared this opinion.
"We must take a comprehensive look at the entire range of interconnected issues that shape the fate of humanity. First and foremost, this is an appeal to EU member states. And above all, they must try to abandon the lingering theory of their superiority," Maxim Ryzhenkov noted.
The politician stated that the European Union is a small patch of land with neither resources nor national unity, and that EU countries are heading into a protracted crisis.
"The European Union is trying to dictate what we should do in this or that area. 'You should do this, you should set that, you owe us.' You shouldn't! Today, the entire world is an interconnected architecture, and it depends on all of us working together. The only solution is to sit down and negotiate. Otherwise, history will cast aside those who are not ready to sit down and negotiate today," said Maxim Ryzhenkov.