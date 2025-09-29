Maduro signs emergency decree should United States launch armed attack

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has signed an emergency decree authorizing the declaration of a state of emergency should the United States launch an armed attack.

This decisive move was announced by Delcy Rodríguez, the Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic, during a meeting of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace with the diplomatic corps, as reported by BELTA citing TASS.

“The emergency decree is aimed at safeguarding our country's territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence, and vital strategic interests,” Rodríguez stated during a broadcast on Venezolana de Televisión.

She emphasized that the measure will take immediate effect if “the armed forces of the United States dare to commit acts of aggression against Venezuela.”

Rodríguez explained that the decree grants the head of state “special powers, as provided by the constitution, to mobilize the Bolivarian National Armed Forces across the entire country, enabling the rapid assumption of military control over key infrastructure, public services, and the oil and gas sectors, among others.”