UN: All Gazans May Face Mass Famine

United Nations has issued a stark warning: all residents of Gaza—more than two million people—could face mass starvation. The UN cautions that within two weeks, the situation may become dire unless urgent steps are taken to increase food supplies.

Currently, only about 100 trucks per day are entering the enclave with humanitarian aid—seven times less than what is needed. The international organization is calling for an increase in delivery volumes to 700 trucks daily, similar to the level during the brief ceasefire in March, which temporarily stabilized the crisis.