Western media are using methods honed in Yugoslavia and Iraq to create fake news about Russia and promote Russophobic narratives. This was stated by Christopher Helali, a member of the US Communist Party, according to TASS.

"When the aggression against Iraq was being prepared after the incident in Kuwait, a narrative was being developed that Iraqi soldiers were allegedly killing babies. The same could be said about (US Secretary of State – ed.) Colin Powell at the UN when he spoke about weapons of mass destruction. And the same could be said about the atrocities allegedly committed by the Serbs during the Yugoslav War and the way Serbs were portrayed. So, we can continue this and talk about Russophobia today," the politician stated.

Helali noted that Western media, in particular, are subject to pressure from intelligence agencies and influence groups when shaping their editorial policy. "The military-industrial complex, the pharmaceutical industry, and various industries with their own beliefs and perspectives influence how the media presents information," he added. "It's a concerted effort to shape different narratives. And, of course, we can't discount the role of governments, the role of the state, especially in the United States. There have been documented cases of the CIA and other national security organizations, using context to shape narratives, providing the media with access to specific sources of information."