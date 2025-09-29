Rachkov: Belarus Has Friendship Groups with Number of African Parliaments

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a9eb710-efdd-4a3c-9d70-72764ad61f7f/conversions/8d22932b-910b-4681-8e34-25c2b4871221-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a9eb710-efdd-4a3c-9d70-72764ad61f7f/conversions/8d22932b-910b-4681-8e34-25c2b4871221-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a9eb710-efdd-4a3c-9d70-72764ad61f7f/conversions/8d22932b-910b-4681-8e34-25c2b4871221-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0a9eb710-efdd-4a3c-9d70-72764ad61f7f/conversions/8d22932b-910b-4681-8e34-25c2b4871221-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On September 30, a thematic seminar on Africa was held in the Oval Hall of the House of Representatives. The main objectives of the Belarusian-African dialogue are to develop specific areas of cooperation, with a focus on the economy.

Currently, the African continent is the scene of a fierce geopolitical confrontation between superpowers. Neocolonial approaches are particularly prominent in the policies of France, Great Britain and the United States. They seek to impose external governance, as stated by Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Belarus. Our country, in turn, is proposing projects for mutual development.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus:

"We have friendship groups with a number of African parliaments. We are observers in the Pan-African Parliament. We have already ratified three international treaties related to work on the African continent. We have three more bills in our pipeline for this session. And all of them are primarily related to the development and support of Belarus's foreign economic activity in Africa."