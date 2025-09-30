Lukashenko: Belarus attaches great importance to expanding relations with Nigeria

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended congratulations to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and the friendly people of that country on the 65th anniversary of independence. This was reported by BELTA, citing the head of state's press service.

"Nigerians can rightfully be proud of their country's achievements during its period of independent development: a robust economy, high demographic indicators, and well-deserved authority in the region and the world," the message read.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus attaches great importance to expanding relations with Nigeria. "I am convinced that the successful implementation of our joint project to mechanize Nigeria's agricultural sector opens up opportunities for active cooperation in many areas," the head of state noted.

The Belarusian leader assured that Minsk is ready to increase supplies of equipment, food, and other essential goods, as well as to facilitate the resolution of pressing socioeconomic development issues to improve people's well-being.