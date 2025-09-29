US provides Qatar with guarantees that Israeli strikes on the country will not be repeated

This information was announced by Majid bin Muhammad al-Ansari, an official spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry. The assurance came in the wake of a recent attack on Hamas’s residence in Doha.

“Qatar is satisfied with the security guarantees received from the United States following the attack on Doha. We expect that Israeli strikes will not happen again,” the diplomat stated at a press conference.

He emphasized that Qatar reserves the right to take “legitimate actions” in response to the Israeli attack.

“Our main goal is to prevent the recurrence of hostile actions directed against our country,” he added.

On September 9, Israel carried out strikes on members of Hamas leadership in Doha. The Palestinian movement reported the deaths of six people, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and an employee of Qatari security forces. However, reports of the deaths of high-ranking Hamas officials have not been confirmed.