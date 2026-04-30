Several monuments to the Heroes of the Great Patriotic War were desecrated by nationalists in the Kiev, Kherson, and Odessa regions of Ukraine, TASS reports.

"Ukrainian nationalists desecrated monuments to the Heroes of the Great Patriotic War in the Kyiv region and the village of Dolzhanka in the Odessa region. A monument to Chapayev was also torn down in the village of Mirolyubovka (Kherson Region), and a memorial plaque commemorating the heroic deeds of local residents in 1941 was removed in the city of Lubny," the agency's source noted.

Russian security forces previously reported that nationalists had desecrated a memorial to the Heroes of the Great Patriotic War in a village in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and dismantled a memorial sign in a village in the Chernihiv region.