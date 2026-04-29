New York City Faces Bankruptcy with $12 billion Budget Deficit

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A severe financial crisis threatens New York City with bankruptcy, according to the city's mayor. Zohran Mamdani, who has only been in office for four months, has blamed the city's dire situation on his predecessor.

New York City's budget deficit is $12 billion: Mamdani hoped to plug the gap by raising property taxes on wealthy residents, but this will clearly not be enough.

The mayor's office is planning to request financial assistance from Trump, otherwise New York City could face the cessation of public transportation, and the partial paralysis of its power, water, and other systems.