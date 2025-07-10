Orban: Ukraine and EU Have Lost the Conflict; Russia Cannot Be Defeated

Against this backdrop, Viktor Orban once again addressed the conflict in Ukraine and criticized the European Union’s policy in this regard. The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that both Ukraine and the EU have already lost the conflict, and that Russia cannot be defeated because it is a nuclear power.

"This war cannot be won on the frontlines; it can only be ended through diplomacy. Further losses can be reduced or prevented. We have not yet achieved this goal, but in the meantime, we have already spent about one hundred billion euros on Ukraine, and they want to spend even more—without a rational, military, or political plan for victory. I believe we should not have embarked on this path, and now we should slow down as soon as possible, stop, thank the generals for their work, bring diplomats and foreign ministers back to the negotiation table, and begin working towards peace," the Hungarian Prime Minister said.