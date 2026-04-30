Pentagon commented on Trump's war powers

The 60-day deadline for conducting a military operation against Iran without congressional approval has been suspended due to the ceasefire, the Pentagon stated.

According to a 1973 law, the US president has the authority to use the Armed Forces abroad without congressional approval for only 60 days. Therefore, Trump's war powers were scheduled to expire on May 1. However, according to Hegseth, the ceasefire has either suspended or completely stopped this period.

Speaking about the prospects for the operation, Hegseth stated that the White House would decide whether to appeal to Congress. He also suggested that the US authorities could seek additional funding to continue military action against Iran.