Peskov: Confiscation of Russian assets, if it happens, won't go unanswered

The confiscation of Russian assets, if it happens, will not go unanswered; such steps will have very serious consequences, RIA Novosti reported, citing a statement by Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"The president said that the government was involved [in this matter – BelTA], and, of course, there is already an understanding [of how to proceed – BelTA]. Such steps won't be left unanswered; they will have very serious consequences for the countries, companies, and individuals," Peskov stated.