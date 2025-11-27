3.72 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Peskov: Recognizing "Territorial Realities" to be Key Issue in Negotiations on Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Moscow is ready to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine as early as next week, the Russian presidential press secretary stated. Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the issue of recognizing "territorial realities" will be key to the negotiations.
As a reminder, American mediators are expected to visit Moscow soon. Russia is ready for dialogue not only with Washington and Kiev, but also with international organizations. At a briefing, Peskov noted that the Kremlin highly values cooperation with the IAEA.
Moscow promised a comprehensive approach to Argentina's nomination of Rafael Grossi as IAEA Director General. Grossi, according to Peskov, is well-known to Russia and has already proven his effeciency in conflicts resolution.