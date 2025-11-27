Peskov: Recognizing "Territorial Realities" to be Key Issue in Negotiations on Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ca6f85-3772-4fef-9d22-250284053317/conversions/9be8e84e-5087-45ae-8145-6912047bae01-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ca6f85-3772-4fef-9d22-250284053317/conversions/9be8e84e-5087-45ae-8145-6912047bae01-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ca6f85-3772-4fef-9d22-250284053317/conversions/9be8e84e-5087-45ae-8145-6912047bae01-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d2ca6f85-3772-4fef-9d22-250284053317/conversions/9be8e84e-5087-45ae-8145-6912047bae01-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Moscow is ready to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine as early as next week, the Russian presidential press secretary stated. Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the issue of recognizing "territorial realities" will be key to the negotiations.

As a reminder, American mediators are expected to visit Moscow soon. Russia is ready for dialogue not only with Washington and Kiev, but also with international organizations. At a briefing, Peskov noted that the Kremlin highly values cooperation with the IAEA.