Protesters in Vienna call for lifting of sanctions against Russia and Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Participants in an anti-war rally in Vienna called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, as well as an end to arms supplies to Ukraine. Thousands of people, tired of the intimidation of Brussels "hawks," joined the march. Participants condemned the Austrian government and EU leadership for prioritizing militarization and arms spending over social programs. Activists proposed using diplomacy to resolve conflicts instead of creating a "drone wall" and militarization.