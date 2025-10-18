The negotiations between Zelensky and Trump ended without any results — the sides failed to find common ground. As a consequence, the issue of "Tomahawk" missiles remains unresolved, and the meeting itself revealed how fragile Zelensky’s position is in his dialogue with Washington. This opinion was shared by Russian political scientist and professor at Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Andrey Manoilo.

“These negotiations ended in nothing. On the one hand, Zelensky behaved rudely and brazenly, demanding from Trump an allocation of military aid amounting to some incredible sums — Zelensky wanted to receive new weapons systems worth $90 billion. On the other hand, Trump repeatedly rebuked him, but that was the end of the matter. As a result, Ukraine did not receive the 'Tomahawks,' but how long this state of affairs will last is anyone’s guess, because Trump, like a bride-to-be, says no today, yes tomorrow, and then again no. The reason Trump isn’t giving Zelensky 'Tomahawks' may not be because he doesn’t want to part with them, but simply because the Americans do not have enough ground-based launchers,” — speculated Andrey Manoilo.