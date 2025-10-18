3.73 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.44 BYN
Robbery Occurs at Louvre in Paris
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Robbery Occurs at Louvre in Parisnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/035d417a-36f2-45a7-8bd3-8964c2a0c6fa/conversions/7c0a4f94-a1a8-464f-8dd5-aa8d357015dd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/035d417a-36f2-45a7-8bd3-8964c2a0c6fa/conversions/7c0a4f94-a1a8-464f-8dd5-aa8d357015dd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/035d417a-36f2-45a7-8bd3-8964c2a0c6fa/conversions/7c0a4f94-a1a8-464f-8dd5-aa8d357015dd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/035d417a-36f2-45a7-8bd3-8964c2a0c6fa/conversions/7c0a4f94-a1a8-464f-8dd5-aa8d357015dd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Jewels belonging to Napoleon have been stolen from the Louvre. The museum is currently closed, and police are searching for three suspects.
The intruders entered the museum through a construction area and managed to steal nine items from Napoleon’s collection of jewels, including a tiara, a brooch, and a necklace.
According to Le Parisien, the perpetrators acted swiftly and escaped before the police arrived. Investigations are ongoing, and details remain undisclosed at this time.