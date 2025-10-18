Watch onlineTV Programm
Robbery Occurs at Louvre in Paris

Jewels belonging to Napoleon have been stolen from the Louvre. The museum is currently closed, and police are searching for three suspects.

The intruders entered the museum through a construction area and managed to steal nine items from Napoleon’s collection of jewels, including a tiara, a brooch, and a necklace.

According to Le Parisien, the perpetrators acted swiftly and escaped before the police arrived. Investigations are ongoing, and details remain undisclosed at this time.

