Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff have begun in Moscow, BelTA reports.

The key topic of the talks is resolving the Ukrainian crisis, including US proposals on this issue.

As Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov previously noted, the Trump administration is making enormous efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution. Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, called December 2 important for peace.

He wrote on the social media site X: "An important day for peace: the team that developed President Trump's peace agreement on Gaza will be in Moscow to advance Trump's peace agenda in Ukraine."

Vlasdimir Zelensky wrote today on his Telegram channel that the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and members of the Ukrainian negotiating team reported to him "on the main points of the American side in the dialogue." According to him, the Ukrainian and US delegations finalized the American peace plan, previously agreed upon by the parties in Geneva, during talks in Florida.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement to the media in the Oval Office of the White House on December 2 at 2:00 PM local time (10:00 PM Minsk time). This follows from Trump's schedule, which the White House released.

In late November, Washington proposed a 28-point plan for a Ukrainian settlement. The document provoked a negative reaction from Kiev and its partners in Europe, who attempted to significantly amend it.