Putin informs Trump of his readiness to declare ceasefire for Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump of his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the Victory Day celebrations. This was reported by the Russian leader's aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to TASS.

According to the aide, Trump "positively assessed Russia's recently announced Easter truce."

"In this regard, Vladimir Putin informed his American counterpart of his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the Victory Day celebrations as well," Ushakov noted.

"Trump actively supported this initiative, noting that the holiday commemorates our shared victory over Nazism in World War II," the aide added.