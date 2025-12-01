3.73 BYN
Putin: Moscow Does Not Intend to Fight Europe
All eyes are on the upcoming negotiations in the Kremlin
All eyes are on the upcoming negotiations in the Kremlin. In the near future, Vladimir Putin will meet with Trump's special envoy, Steven Witkoff. The main topic will be the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.
Just hours before the meeting, Moscow’s unwavering position was reaffirmed by the Russian leader. According to Putin, Russia is acting with surgical precision in Ukraine; this is "not a war." However, he warned, if Europe were to attack, the situation would be different. He emphasized that Moscow has no intention of fighting Europe, but if Europe suddenly wishes to wage war and begins, Russia is prepared to respond immediately.
At the same time, Putin noted that the European Union hampers the peace process initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, and all proposals are directed toward that end. The Russian president also confirmed that Moscow is ready to ensure the safety of foreign journalists and to escort them through all districts in Krasnoarmeysk and Kupyansk, including Ukrainian representatives, if invited.