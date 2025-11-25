Putin Plans to Discuss with Lukashenko Issue of Resolving Conflict in Ukraine by Peaceful Means

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/896af341-2b57-477f-a7d5-11b91602270b/conversions/9fc77b1a-9537-40fa-8461-7e216a7d5458-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/896af341-2b57-477f-a7d5-11b91602270b/conversions/9fc77b1a-9537-40fa-8461-7e216a7d5458-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/896af341-2b57-477f-a7d5-11b91602270b/conversions/9fc77b1a-9537-40fa-8461-7e216a7d5458-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/896af341-2b57-477f-a7d5-11b91602270b/conversions/9fc77b1a-9537-40fa-8461-7e216a7d5458-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on November 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss ensuring the security of the Union State and the current state of affairs regarding the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. He announced this at the beginning of the meeting with the Belarusian leader, BelTA reports.

According to Vladimir Putin, one of the topics of conversation with his Belarusian counterpart is ensuring the security of the Union State, and here the two leaders "have plenty to talk about." Specifically, during a recent telephone conversation, Alexander Lukashenko briefed the Russian President on current relations with neighboring countries.