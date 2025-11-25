3.70 BYN
Putin Plans to Discuss with Lukashenko Issue of Resolving Conflict in Ukraine by Peaceful Means
During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on November 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss ensuring the security of the Union State and the current state of affairs regarding the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. He announced this at the beginning of the meeting with the Belarusian leader, BelTA reports.
According to Vladimir Putin, one of the topics of conversation with his Belarusian counterpart is ensuring the security of the Union State, and here the two leaders "have plenty to talk about." Specifically, during a recent telephone conversation, Alexander Lukashenko briefed the Russian President on current relations with neighboring countries.
"I will be happy to inform you of our progress in achieving acceptable results, the results we seek through peaceful means, in the Ukrainian situation. I know you are always aware of this, and you are always concerned about it. And you are also one of those people who strives to end this conflict," the Russian President said.