Putin: "Slavianski Bazaar" Contributes to Development of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

The festival held in Vitebsk makes a significant contribution to strengthening spiritual ties between the fraternal Slavic peoples and to developing mutually beneficial humanitarian cooperation. This was stated in a greeting address by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was read out at the opening of the XXXIV International Art Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk," according to BELTA.

The greeting address of the Russian President was read by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

Vladimir Putin conveyed warm wishes to festival participants and guests. "The festival, held in the ancient and beautiful Belarusian city, makes a substantial contribution to strengthening spiritual bonds between fraternal Slavic nations and to the development of mutually beneficial humanitarian cooperation. Its motto, 'Through Art — Towards Peace and Mutual Understanding,' sounds especially relevant in today’s challenging international conditions. This year, the 'Slavianski Bazaar' program is very rich and diverse. Several venues will host performances by renowned singers and artists, musical, folk, and pop groups, as well as numerous theatrical productions, exhibitions, and presentations. Particular attention is paid to children. Various creative contests for young performers are planned," the Russian leader said in his greeting.

Special emphasis of the festival is given to events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War — a key event in the shared history of Belarus and Russia. "I am confident that the great power of art will help preserve grateful memory of the glorious feats of our fathers and grandfathers, who fought shoulder to shoulder against fascist invaders, and pass on to future generations the cherished traditions of fraternal friendship and mutual aid," read out Alexei Overchuk.