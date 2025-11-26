3.71 BYN
Putin: "Trump’s Plan" Could Serve as the Foundation for Peace Treaty
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vladimir Putin revealed that, following discussions in Geneva, it was decided to divide the 28 points of the peace initiative into four sections. The Russian leader emphasized that there was no formal treaty draft; rather, it was a collection of questions proposed for discussion.
He also confirmed that the American delegation is expected to arrive in Moscow next week. On the Russian side, the negotiations regarding Ukraine will be led by Medinsky and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.