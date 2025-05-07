3.68 BYN
Rada Deputy: Ukraine's Future in Alliance with Russia, Belarus
Verkhovna Rada Deputy Artem Dmitruk stated on Telegram that Ukraine's future should be tied to Russia and Belarus, viewing them as an example of an alliance of strong states, RIA Novosti reports.
"Ukraine must be part of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and this is our future: not a raw material appendage, not a private military company of the West, but a state in an alliance of the strong!" he wrote.
The deputy also called for direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace and develop future cooperation. "Peace between our peoples is inevitable - the only question is, at what cost," the politician concluded.