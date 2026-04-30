Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico celebrated the holiday with a bang. On the night of May 1, he worked a shift as a delivery driver at a bakery. All night, the head of government loaded and unloaded a truck that delivered bread to stores and hospitals.

The politician traditionally goes to work on May 1. In 2024, he worked an eight-hour shift at an auto plant. In 2025, he planned to honor the tradition, but an assassination attempt prevented this, which Fico miraculously survived.

The Slovak Prime Minister sharply criticized his opponents ahead of his visit to Moscow for Victory Day. Fico emphasized that he does not intend to abandon his plans to participate in the celebrations and does not fear condemnation for direct contacts with the Russian leadership.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"There are countless people who want to come to me and tell me that I'm meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that I shouldn't do it. Because of my meeting with him, everyone starts criticizing me. But when I come back afterward, everyone in the bathrooms of Brussels asks me, 'What did he say?' Listen, heroes, why don't you go and talk to him yourselves? We all need to discuss our differences with everyone!"