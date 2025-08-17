Rubio Speaks about Possible Option for Ending Ukrainian Conflict

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66a372f-b324-41bf-911f-db6bd8a28592/conversions/43f726f4-53fc-4d5e-b57e-bd1c2bd0286b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66a372f-b324-41bf-911f-db6bd8a28592/conversions/43f726f4-53fc-4d5e-b57e-bd1c2bd0286b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66a372f-b324-41bf-911f-db6bd8a28592/conversions/43f726f4-53fc-4d5e-b57e-bd1c2bd0286b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e66a372f-b324-41bf-911f-db6bd8a28592/conversions/43f726f4-53fc-4d5e-b57e-bd1c2bd0286b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The best option for ending the Ukrainian conflict for the United States would be a "full peace deal" rather than a temporary ceasefire. U.S. Secretary of State Rubio said on NBC that if the war in Ukraine is not ended, it will become "worse" and could involve other countries.

In his opinion, it is now important to conduct a dialogue with all parties to the conflict, and the introduction of new sanctions against Russia will only hinder peace.

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State:

"Basically, sanctions have not changed the course of this war. That doesn't mean they're inappropriate. That means they haven't changed the outcome. And that's what we think is important. That is, we have to end this war. To do that, we have to be able to engage with the Russians. And as soon as you impose new sanctions, the ability to get the Russians to the negotiating table is seriously diminished. That moment may come, but when it does, you're essentially sending a signal that there is no opportunity for peace right now."