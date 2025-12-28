Russia will establish a new commemorative date: April 19th - Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide of the Soviet People Perpetrated by the Nazis and Their Collaborators During the Great Patriotic War. The draft law signed today was introduced to the State Duma by a group of deputies in November, in part to counter the falsification of history. The document emphasized that preserving the truth about the heroism of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War is the sacred duty of the descendants of the victors to past, present, and future generations. The date was chosen for a reason: on April 19, 1943, the first legal act was adopted that documented the mass extermination of civilians by the Nazis and laid the foundation for bringing those responsible to justice.