President Lukashenko embarked on a working visit to Shklov, focusing on revitalizing the Mogilev Region. The trip, following a previous visit to Vitebsk Region, centered on infrastructure projects designed to improve regional living standards. The focus included modernized feedlot and a newly constructed dairy plant. The initiative also involves re-establishing and upgrading a regional agricultural service center, equipping it to repair and maintain farm machinery, including tractors, loaders, and combines.

This initiative aims to create jobs, boost wages, and enhance infrastructure including schools, hospitals, cultural centers, sports facilities, and pools—all designed to create a quality of life comparable to Minsk, but within the regional context. Shklov, with a population of approximately 25,000, presents considerable potential for growth, and the President emphasized the importance of providing necessary conditions and employment opportunities.

The visit showcased the upgrading of regional agricultural infrastructure, a key aspect of the Belarusian economy. A new agricultural service center is planned, centralizing repairs for farm machinery within the "Kupalovskoe" holding company, encompassing several regional farms. The President highlighted the need for improved feedlot facilities, emphasizing the importance of preparing feed supplements, not just relying on grain, to increase livestock productivity. Proper pricing and distribution policies were highlighted as important to supporting this initiative.

President Lukashenko emphasized the need to address long-standing development issues and the importance of regional revitalization. He emphasized the need to effectively manage resources in agricultural sectors, particularly in the context of implementing a modern, centralized farm machinery repair service. The President also addressed the issue of personnel, emphasizing the goal of hiring local management to increase employment opportunities within local communities. The region's agricultural potential was highlighted as critical to national development. Projects like a new dairy plant, planned to surpass the capabilities of the current facilities and to modernize technological processes, underscore the ambition to position Shklov as a leading regional agricultural center. The President's directive ensures the surrounding area is modernized and developed as well.