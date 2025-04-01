3.65 BYN
Russian Defense Ministry: Kiev Attacks Russian Energy Facilities Despite Agreements
The Kiev regime continues to unilaterally strike Russian energy facilities despite its public statements on supporting the US-Russian agreements on a phased settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, the AFU attacked Russian energy infrastructure facilities twice in the past 24 hours.
“Thus, regardless of its public statements about support for the Russian-US agreements on a phased settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kiev regime continues to unilaterally strike Russia's energy facilities on a daily basis,” the statement said.