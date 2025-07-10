Russian MFA: Lavrov and Rubio Confirm Commitment to Peaceful Resolutions to Conflicting Situations

In Malaysia, during events aligned with ASEAN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The negotiations lasted nearly an hour.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that both sides reaffirmed their intention to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts. They also noted that resuming direct air traffic could facilitate the revival of Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation.

In turn, Rubio described his conversation with Lavrov as candid. He added that they discussed some ideas on what a roadmap to end the Ukrainian conflict might look like.