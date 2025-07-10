3.76 BYN
Russian MFA: Lavrov and Rubio Confirm Commitment to Peaceful Resolutions to Conflicting Situations
In Malaysia, during events aligned with ASEAN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The negotiations lasted nearly an hour.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that both sides reaffirmed their intention to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts. They also noted that resuming direct air traffic could facilitate the revival of Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation.
In turn, Rubio described his conversation with Lavrov as candid. He added that they discussed some ideas on what a roadmap to end the Ukrainian conflict might look like.
It is worth recalling that the first personal meeting between Lavrov and Rubio took place during Russian-American consultations in Riyadh in February. Since then, they have also held several phone conversations. On July 4, the Russian minister sent a congratulatory telegram to his American colleague on the occasion of U.S. Independence Day.