Russian President Vladimir Putin Declares Ceasefire for 80th Anniversary of Victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin Declares Ceasefire for 80th Anniversary of Victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of Victory, according to BELTA citing TASS.
By the decision of the Russian leader, the Russian Federation will observe a ceasefire from 00:00 on May 8 until 00:00 on the night of May 11.
The Kremlin emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces will provide an adequate and effective response in case the Ukrainian side violates the ceasefire during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Victory.