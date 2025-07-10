Short-Lived Peacemaker's Role - Trump Decides to Transfer $300 Million Worth of Weapons to Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0205ac5d-a087-4cd2-9b41-74195fb3a878/conversions/da4fc2b5-c56c-4bbe-b02e-349928777eab-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0205ac5d-a087-4cd2-9b41-74195fb3a878/conversions/da4fc2b5-c56c-4bbe-b02e-349928777eab-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0205ac5d-a087-4cd2-9b41-74195fb3a878/conversions/da4fc2b5-c56c-4bbe-b02e-349928777eab-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0205ac5d-a087-4cd2-9b41-74195fb3a878/conversions/da4fc2b5-c56c-4bbe-b02e-349928777eab-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump has toughened his position on the Ukrainian issue. American publications report that the United States has decided to transfer $300 million worth of weapons to Kiev. This will be the first aid package approved by the current administration; before that, the Americans transferred weapons to Ukraine under Biden's programs.

The media also claim that the White House is ready to support a radical law on anti-Russian sanctions: the document proposes imposing 500 percent tariffs on goods for countries that cooperate with Moscow.