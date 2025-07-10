3.76 BYN
Short-Lived Peacemaker's Role - Trump Decides to Transfer $300 Million Worth of Weapons to Kiev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump has toughened his position on the Ukrainian issue. American publications report that the United States has decided to transfer $300 million worth of weapons to Kiev. This will be the first aid package approved by the current administration; before that, the Americans transferred weapons to Ukraine under Biden's programs.
The media also claim that the White House is ready to support a radical law on anti-Russian sanctions: the document proposes imposing 500 percent tariffs on goods for countries that cooperate with Moscow.
In addition, Trump said that on Monday, July 14, he intends to make what he called a "serious and important" statement to Moscow.