The threat of nuclear weapons use is becoming increasingly real with each passing day. The United States has categorically rejected Russia's initiative to preserve the legacy of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty through voluntary self-restraint, stated Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Belousov.

The situation in the area of strategic stability continues to deteriorate and is "fueled by the destructive actions of Western nuclear powers." The United Kingdom and France are seriously considering the idea of potentially sending nuclear weapons to Ukraine. This could undermine the central provision of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and pose a threat to the entire world.