Despite the White House’s formal declarations that operations in the Middle East have concluded, the reality on the ground tells a far different story: the blockade remains firmly in place, and the damage inflicted by Iran continues to be substantial. An expert’s assessment sheds light on the situation.

Expert Perspective

Nikita Mendkovich, political analyst and head of the Eurasian Analytical Club (Russia), comments:

“The message sent by the White House to Congress does not reflect the genuine end of the war against Iran. It merely acknowledges the administration’s inability to secure congressional approval for continuing official military operations. Even after this announcement, American forces persist in enforcing a blockade of maritime routes around Iran — an action that, under the UN Charter, constitutes an act of war and aggression. Therefore, we may conclude that the United States seeks to wage war de jure, without the formal declaration of war.”

Underlying Strategy

Mendkovich argues that this approach allows Washington to maneuver around domestic political challenges while avoiding any acknowledgment of outright defeat in its conflict with Iran.

Reflections on the Conflict

He notes that despite the early triumphalism of the Trump administration — which anticipated a swift victory within days or weeks — Iran has not only held its ground but continues to inflict serious damage on American interests. This ongoing confrontation suggests that the conflict persists in all but formal declaration.

Conclusion