Trump and Zelensky’s Talks Lasted 25 Minutes
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The private conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky at the White House lasted approximately 25 minutes, reports RIA Novosti.
On Monday, Trump is hosting Zelensky and leaders of the European Union at the White House. Earlier, he did not rule out the possibility of a subsequent three-way meeting with Putin and Zelensky should the negotiations prove successful.
The meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office commenced around 20:20 Moscow time. Zelensky arrived for the meeting in a Suburban SUV, a vehicle typically provided to most guests. The handshake between Trump and Zelensky lasted only a few seconds.