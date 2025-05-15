Trump declares that outcome of his Saudi trip are investments in U.S. economy

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d48dd87-2cb1-4247-ad86-5bb6e6d24094/conversions/3adfaa22-697b-4b48-a8b8-6fb81a7b653b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d48dd87-2cb1-4247-ad86-5bb6e6d24094/conversions/3adfaa22-697b-4b48-a8b8-6fb81a7b653b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d48dd87-2cb1-4247-ad86-5bb6e6d24094/conversions/3adfaa22-697b-4b48-a8b8-6fb81a7b653b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8d48dd87-2cb1-4247-ad86-5bb6e6d24094/conversions/3adfaa22-697b-4b48-a8b8-6fb81a7b653b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resulted in agreements on investments of 12-13 trillion dollars in the American economy, TASS reported.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to the US. Trillions of investments. We have agreed on about $12-13 trillion. We have reached $12-13 trillion because of projects that are already known about and some we will be announcing in the very near future," he said at a meeting of USA and UAE business representatives in Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to Trump, the previous administration not only failed to do anything similar, but also lost $8 trillion more. On May 15, the U.S. leader expressed hope that the investments would help cover the U.S. national debt.