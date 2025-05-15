Trump expressed willingness to meet Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to reports by Sputnik.by.

"We need to meet. I will meet with him. I think we will resolve this issue — or maybe not. But at least we will know. And if we don’t resolve (the Ukraine situation) — then it will be very interesting," Trump stated.

Earlier on Friday, Trump mentioned that the question of a meeting with Putin could be settled within two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the only chance to resolve the Ukrainian issue is through a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

Phone Conversations

In 2025, Putin and Trump communicated by phone twice.

During their February 12 call, the Russian and American presidents discussed not only the restoration of bilateral relations but also the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. They exchanged mutual invitations and agreed to coordinate and hold a working meeting in a third country.

As noted by Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, the meeting between the two leaders in a third country should precede a series of reciprocal visits; however, no decision has yet been made regarding the location of the meeting.