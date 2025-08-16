US President Donald Trump is considering holding a meeting on the Ukrainian issue in a trilateral format on August 22. To discuss compromises in future talks, he will host Vladimir Zelensky tomorrow.

If you believe the leaks to the American media, Trump is going to offer Kiev to transfer the territory of Donbass to the Russian army with the subsequent signing of some agreement. The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not through the country's accession to NATO.

The day before, Zelensky rejected all these initiatives in advance. However, he will soon have online talks with European allies, and there is no unity among them at all. For example, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes the decision of Putin and Trump not to declare a ceasefire, but to immediately set a course for concluding a final agreement.