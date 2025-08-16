3.72 BYN
Trump hopes to hold trilateral talks on August 22
US President Donald Trump is considering holding a meeting on the Ukrainian issue in a trilateral format on August 22. To discuss compromises in future talks, he will host Vladimir Zelensky tomorrow.
If you believe the leaks to the American media, Trump is going to offer Kiev to transfer the territory of Donbass to the Russian army with the subsequent signing of some agreement. The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but not through the country's accession to NATO.
The day before, Zelensky rejected all these initiatives in advance. However, he will soon have online talks with European allies, and there is no unity among them at all. For example, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes the decision of Putin and Trump not to declare a ceasefire, but to immediately set a course for concluding a final agreement.
During the video conference of Zelensky with the Europeans, it will be decided what the position of the Old World will be on the issue of the Ukrainian conflict, taking into account the results of the meeting in Alaska. Zelensky may be accompanied to visit Trump by European leaders on August 18. The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, has volunteered to go. He became friends with Trump over their love of golf and hopes that he will be able to protect Zelensky from scandals in the White House. Merz and Macron may also go to Washington.