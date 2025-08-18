Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Trump jokes that he would try to cancel elections, like Zelensky

Trump jokes that he would try to cancel elections, like Zelensky

Trump joked that he would try to cancel the elections, like Zelensky. The US President Donald Trump joked at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in the White House that he might try to cancel the presidential elections in 3.5 years, like him, due to a military conflict, TASS reports.

"You say that elections are impossible during a war. Let me just say that in three and a half years, that is, if we accidentally find ourselves in a state of war with someone, elections will no longer be held," Trump said to the laughter of those present.