Trump jokes that he would try to cancel elections, like Zelensky
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump joked that he would try to cancel the elections, like Zelensky. The US President Donald Trump joked at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in the White House that he might try to cancel the presidential elections in 3.5 years, like him, due to a military conflict, TASS reports.
"You say that elections are impossible during a war. Let me just say that in three and a half years, that is, if we accidentally find ourselves in a state of war with someone, elections will no longer be held," Trump said to the laughter of those present.