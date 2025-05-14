Trump may come to Istanbul on May 15 for talks between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump did not rule out that he may go to Istanbul on May 15 outside the approved schedule to participate in talks on settling the conflict in Ukraine, TASS reports.

The US President said that he would think about going to Turkey, noting the existing "opportunity to end the war." Trump indicated that his busy schedule would not be an obstacle to a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "for the sake of saving lives."

The American leader added that Vladimir Putin expressed a desire for the US President to attend the talks with Ukraine.