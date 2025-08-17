3.71 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.48 BYN
Trump Plans to Change Country's Voting System
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order banning mail-in voting ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, RIA Novosti reports.
"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of mail-in-ballots, highly inaccurate, very expensive and seriously controversial voting machines that cost ten times more than watermarked paper, which is faster and leaves no doubt about who won and who lost. We will begin this by signing an executive order to restore integrity to the 2026 midterm elections," he wrote on his Truth Social page.
According to Trump, the U.S. remains the only country in the world that uses mail-in voting. Other countries have abandoned this practice due to "massive cases of fraud."