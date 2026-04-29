Trump Promises to Reduce US Military Contingent in Germany

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The United States has warned Germany of a possible reduction in American military forces in the country. When this will happen and how extensive the reduction will be is currently being discussed with the Pentagon.

There are two major American air bases and five garrisons in Germany. The number of troops from the New World is approximately 35,000.

Trump's abrupt demarche was likely prompted by Chancellor Merz's insulting statements: he recently suggested that the United States had been humiliated by Iran because the American blitzkrieg in the Middle East had failed.